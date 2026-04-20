Lightning fans bring playoff energy to Thunder Alley despite Game 1 loss

The Brief The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped Game 1 to the Montreal Canadiens in a close playoff opener. Fans packed Thunder Alley, bringing high energy despite the loss. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in Tampa.



The road through the Atlantic Division playoffs is underway, but it didn’t start the way Lightning fans hoped. Tampa Bay fell in a tightly contested Game 1, even as excitement and optimism filled the arena and surrounding fan zones.

What we know:

The Lightning and Canadiens opened their playoff series with a nail-biting matchup that ultimately ended in a narrow win for Montreal. The return of star defenseman Victor Hedman gave fans hope heading into the night, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

The Scene In Thunder Alley:

Outside the arena, Thunder Alley was packed with fans enjoying a full playoff atmosphere with live music, giveaways, and an appearance from team mascot ThunderBug.

Longtime fans showed up in full force, many continuing personal traditions. One fan said she’s worn the same jersey all season for good luck — and hasn’t washed it yet.

Others shared deep personal ties to the team, including a local teacher who once worked for the Lightning and now brings that passion into her classroom.

The other side:

Not all the energy was blue. Canadiens fans traveled from afar, including a father and son who flew in from Costa Rica, embracing the rare combination of playoff hockey and Florida weather. "It's nice to see a lot of red jerseys out here too. It's not just all blue. It's pretty cool. A lot of Canadiens out here," said David Collier.

What they're saying:

Fans remained hopeful despite the loss, pointing to Hedman’s return and confidence in the team’s defense and goaltending as reasons for optimism moving forward.

"We need him back. But yeah, I think we have a stronger team. I think we have the advantage in net, and I think we have advantage on defense," said Jason Antonelli.

A Moment Of Honor :

Before puck drop, the organization honored U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Cody Khork of Polk County, who was killed last month in the Middle East. His family was recognized on the ice in a moment that brought the crowd together.

What's next:

The Lightning will look to bounce back against the Canadiens in Game 2, scheduled for Tuesday night in Tampa.