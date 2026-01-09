Darren Raddysh makes the most of his opportunity with the Lightning

The Brief Bolts defenseman Darren Raddysh has seen an increase of 10 minutes a game this season. He ranks fourth on the team in points. Raddysh recorded the third hat trick ever by a Lightning defenseman against the Sharks.



Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh is playing the best hockey of his career.

Making History:

He just recorded only the third hat trick ever by a defenseman in Tampa Bay history against the Sharks. His dominance has been easy to see, but the way the season began, it definitely seemed unlikely to take shape.

"The start of the season is not what I envisioned in the summertime," Raddysh said.

No one envisioned what the Bolts would be going through.

Banged up Bolts:

"Listen, you lose Hedman, McDonagh and Lilleberg, Cernak, you could go countless guys we've lost," Bolts head coach Jon Cooper said. "Someone needs to come in and grab the reigns."

The injuries for the Lightning have led to a substantial amount of more ice time for Raddysh. During the first month of the season, he played about 14 minutes a night. Now, he's averaging around 24 minutes a game.

"Whenever the opportunity comes, just be ready and try to do the best you can out there," Raddysh said.

Raddysh has made the most of his opportunity. He ranks fourth on the Lightning with 36 points, but the dominance does not stop there. He has the fifth most points in the entire NHL by a defenseman this season.

What they're saying:

"I think it's just about believing in yourself and in your game," Raddysh said.

Cooper certainly believes Raddysh is playing at an extremely high level.

"When the power play wasn't doing great, he stepped in and helped solidify it," Cooper said. "Like I said, he's kind of taken the reigns when a lot of our leadership and core has been gone. It's been impressive."

No one has been more impressed than his running mate on the blue line - JJ Moser.

"It's been awesome," Moser said. "He does a good job moving the puck and moving his feet, being in a good position. It's a fluid game. I think we complement each other well, which makes it fun to play with him."

The fun is obvious to see, and Raddysh hopes he can ride the wave for as long as he can.

"Probably been my favorite year playing hockey," Raddysh said. "We've got a great group of guys here. I think we've got something special here. I'm trying to take it day by day and go with whatever comes my way and just try to do my best."

What's next:

Raddysh and the Bolts begin a five-game road trip starting on Saturday night against the Flyers.