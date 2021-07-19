Tampa Bay Lightning release preseason schedule

It seemed like just the other day, Tampa Bay was celebrating the Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup wins along Hillsborough River – just before storms rolled in. Now, the team has announced its seven-game preseason schedule for next season.

Three of those preseason games will be at Amalie Arena. The Bolts will kick off the preseason with an away game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They defeated the Canes in five games during the second round of the playoffs.

One of those seven games will take place in Orlando’s Amway Center against the Florida Panthers.

The full schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, September 28

Lightning at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Lightning vs. Predators, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Lightning vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Lightning at Predators, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 5

Lightning vs. Panthers (Amway Center), 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 7

Lightning vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m.

The NHL previously announced it will release the full schedule before the NHL Draft later this week.

Last month, the Lightning announced they will be playing an outdoor NHL game for the first time on Feb. 26, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium against the Nashville Predators.

