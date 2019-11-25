Tampa Bay Rays lose Travis d’Arnaud as he signs with the Atlanta Braves

article

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d’Arnaud will now be calling SunTrust Park his home field.

The Atlanta Braves signed d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal. According to the team, he will make $8 million in each year of the deal. According to ESPN, he agreed to donate $80,000 annually to charity.

The 30-year-old split his time during last season with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Rays.

In 92 games with the Rays, d’Arnaud had a .263 batting average with 16 homers and 67 RBIs.



