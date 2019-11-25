Expand / Collapse search

Tampa Bay Rays lose Travis d’Arnaud as he signs with the Atlanta Braves

Tampa Bay Rays
Travis d'Arnaud #37 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during batting practice prior to the ALDS Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. ( Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d’Arnaud will now be calling SunTrust Park his home field. 

The Atlanta Braves signed d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal. According to the team, he will make $8 million in each year of the deal. According to ESPN, he agreed to donate $80,000 annually to charity.

The 30-year-old split his time during last season with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Rays. 

In 92 games with the Rays, d’Arnaud had a .263 batting average with 16 homers and 67 RBIs. 


 