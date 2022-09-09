Tampa Bay Rays offering discounted tickets, concessions, and parking for final regular season home games

The Tampa Bay Rays only have a few home games left for the regular season as they fight for a postseason spot – and they are offering discounts to fans to experience it all.

Thursday, the team announced the promotion for the club's final homestead. Fans can receive up to 40% off tickets, concessions, and parking for the following games:

Sept. 16-18: against the Texas Rangers

Sept. 19-21: against the Houston Astros

Sept. 22-25: against the Toronto Blue Jays

The promotion includes tickets starting at $9. Parking is 40% off and select lots begin at $12.

The discounted concession items are available when ordering through the MLB Ballpark app and include:

$2 chips

$3 bottled Coca-Cola products, candy, and Cracker Jack

$4 Nathan’s hot dogs and peanuts

$5 nachos

For additional information, head over to RaysBaseball.com/Offer.

This isn’t the first time the Rays have offered discounted tickets. In July, they had a flash sale for $15 tickets. Last year, they had a $10 deal to encourage more fans to head to the Trop.

According to ESPN, they continue to have one of the lowest attendance records in the MLB. They currently rank 28th in attendance among the 30 teams, with the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics trailing behind them.