Tampa Bay Rays one win away from advancing to ALCS

Even with Giancarlo Stanton setting postseason records for power, the New York Yankees face elimination in Game 4 of their AL Division Series against rival Tampa Bay.

Stanton went deep again Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss, becoming the first player with a home run in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason. The slugger has six homers and 13 RBIs in those five games. Daniel Murphy holds the major league mark with home runs in six straight playoff games for the Mets in 2015.

Petco Park in San Diego has yielded 16 home runs in the first three games of the series — nine by the Rays, who need one win to reach the AL Championship Series for the second time (2008).

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery makes his postseason debut for the Yankees. He went 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA in 10 regular-season starts this year and was knocked out in the first inning by Tampa Bay on Sept. 2.

The Rays are looking to advance out of the ALDS for just the second time. They reached the 2008 World Series before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.