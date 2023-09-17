Expand / Collapse search

Rays clinch 5th straight playoff berth despite loss to Orioles

By Associated Press and FOX 13 News Staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their fifth straight postseason berth Sunday afternoon despite their extra-inning loss to the Orioles with a Texas Rangers loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles also officially punched their ticket to the playoffs under the scenario, securing their first postseason berth since 2016.

Texas' loss ensured Baltimore and Tampa Bay would each gain at least a wild card in the American League.

The Orioles ended up walking off the Rays in the 11th inning of their series finale in Baltimore on Sunday, winning 5-4 and gaining a slight edge in the AL East standings. 