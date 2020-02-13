Tampa Bay Rays ready for first official workout of 2020

In Port Charlotte, players for the Tampa Bay Rays will have their first officials workout for spring training Thursday.

Most of the players have already been out there getting a head start.

The Rays' first spring training game is Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Red Sox in Fort Myers. The regular season kicks off March 26 – and it could be a good season ahead.

The Rays are predicted to be the fourth-best team in the American League.

