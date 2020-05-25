Tampa Bay Rays to hold workout at Tropicana Field

In another step back to baseball, the Rays have decided to reopen Tropicana Field to players, starting MOnday.

They'll open the doors for voluntary workouts, where proper safety measures will still apply. The Rays, and most of their employees, have not been at team facilities since spring training was halted back in mid-March.

The players were forced to stay in shape on their own. Many returned to their home states.

A few players even returned to their home countries.

As it stands, July appears to be the earliest the 2020 season will start.