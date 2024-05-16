Tampa Bay Rowdies goal-scoring duo leads the way

Manuel Arteaga knew he was walking into a successful club when he signed with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the off season.

"Tampa Bay has been the best team the last two, three, four years, maybe," the Rowdies' forward said. "In my mind, when I have the opportunity, I take the opportunity."

But, success for the Rowdies this season has come in pairs. Or rather, the pair of Arteaga and fellow forward Cal Jennings.

"The both of us, we want to score. That's what we were brought in here to do," said Jennings.

With six goals apiece to start the season, Jennings and Arteaga are tied for the team lead and have created a bit of a friendly rivalry up front.

"Obviously, strikers want to score goals. That's what they get judged on," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "So, having those two compete against one another brings goodness to the club, because we score goals."

That race to see who can score the most goals has also catapulted the Rowdies' two forwards into one of the top goal-scoring tandems in the USL.

"That's why I play the game," Jennings said. "It's a great feeling to score goals, and hopefully, I can continue to do that this year."

Though Jennings and Arteaga score at a similar rate, they are anything but similar in their styles of play.

"You have one [Arteaga] that brings the physicality and the movement, and then Cal brings his outright pace to get in behind," said Neilson. "So, it's very difficult for oppositions to defend against that."

According to Jennings, however, the opposition, and Rowdies fans, for that matter, haven't seen anything yet.

"I think we're creating a lot of chances, but I don't think we're converting at a great rate yet. So, I think there's more goals to come," he said.

More goals to come from a duo that has now taken the league by storm in their first season playing together.

