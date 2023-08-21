Rowdies' Josh Perez continues family tradition in Tampa Bay

Josh Perez is no stranger to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

'"(They) kind of have this aura of dominance," said Perez.

Playing for Rowdies' rivals, Miami FC, in 2021 and 2022, Perez introduced himself to the players on Tampa Bay's roster with his play on the field.

"Playing against them, home and away, I was getting to know the guys and similar faces, as well," he said.

Regardless, the last colors Perez thought he would wear were green and gold.

However, that would all change when the Rowdies acquired the forward from his Italian team last week, bringing Perez back to the States.

"The way we play, the way we work, the way we press, we love to out-work teams and they have to have that, as well. Josh has that in abundance," said Rowdies head coach Nicky Law.

While Perez is used to playing against the Rowdies, playing with them will be new.

It will not, however, be a new experience for his family as not one but two generations of the Perez family have now found their way to Tampa Bay.

Hugo Perez during his Rowdie days

"It was way back," joked Perez.

Unbeknown to Josh, his uncle and former El Salvadoran national team coach, Hugo Perez, made his professional debut with the Rowdies in 1982.

"He mentioned it a couple of times being with the national team. But I honestly didn't know he was a real image here," Perez said.

Now a member of the Rowdies himself, Josh Perez isn't just looking to continue an image but create his own.

"The abilities I kind of want to bring into this club are creativity, quickness, vision to give these guys more goals and to help as much as possible for the last run," he said.

That "last run" that Perez speaks of is quickly approaching, too.

With just 10 games remaining in the season, the Rowdies are in second place in the USL Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Rowdies' next game will be against Josh Perez's former club, Miami FC, on the road this Saturday.