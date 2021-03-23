Tampa Bay Titans prepare for third season in TBL

As the Toronto Raptors continue their stint as Tampa's temporary NBA team, the other Bay Area pro hoops squad is just gearing things up.

"It's really exciting to give guys a chance to play," team owner and guard Bassel Harfouch said. "(They can) earn a job, and really get after it."

The Titans are entering their third season as a member of The Basketball League. After losing last year to the COVID-19 pandemic, optimism is high.

"This year I see something different," forward Malcolm St. Louis said. "We've got a lot of humble guys and not a lot of egos."

There's not much room for egos with the average TBL player salary ranging anywhere between $1,500 and $4,000 per month. That also means just about everyone works a day job.

"We have guys who work at car dealerships, guys who are barbers, (and) guys who work for insurance companies," Harfouch said. "You name it."

Advertisement

Playing for the Titans won't pay the bills, but the TBL is about exposure. Players are looking for attention from G-League teams or professional overseas leagues. As great as that sounds, there are more than 25 players currently at Titans training camp, but only 12 available roster spots. Someone is going to take someone's job.

"It's a numbers game," says head coach Demarcus Berry. "Guys are doing anything and everything they can to separate themselves."

That makes practices extremely competitive, but these players wouldn't even come out if they didn't welcome such competition.

"I look for the best competition. I want to go against guys," says guard Pedro Pabon. "If they take my spot that's on me."