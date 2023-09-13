Tampa Bay to host WWE's Royal Rumble in 2024

article

In 2024, the Tampa area will host one of WWE's biggest events, the Royal Rumble.

During the last weekend of January WWE will hold events in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa, highlighted by the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Tropicana Field.

Monday Night Raw will take center stage two days later at Amalie Arena.

READ: Endangered Komodo dragons hatch for the first time at ZooTampa

The last time Royal Rumble was held in Tampa Bay in front of fans was in 1995.

It is a weekend that many in Tampa are looking forward to, including Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman.

Photo courtesy: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

"We are excited to welcome WWE back to Tropicana Field for the 2024 Royal Rumble," Silverman told WWE. "The Royal Rumble will provide first-class sports entertainment to both those seeing the action in person and watching as part of a worldwide television audience. This event will bring visitors from around the globe to experience the beauty of our area and all it has to offer."

The 30-man and 30-woman matches will headline Royal Rumble.

A lot will be on the line as both winners will receive a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 40.