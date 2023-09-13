Endangered Komodo dragons hatch for the first time at ZooTampa

Six baby reptiles broke out of their shells at ZooTampa, increasing the population of the endangered species.

There are only an estimated 1,400 adult Komodo dragons left in the wild. Experts say they are endangered due to climate change and human activities like agricultural expansion, resulting in loss of habitat.

The world's largest lizard hatched for the first time at ZooTampa. The six new Komodo dragons started hatching on Aug. 21 after nine months of incubation, according to experts.

Komodo dragons are the largest lizards on Earth. Courtesy: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

"These first-time additions at the Zoo are a big win for conservation," said Dan Costell, associate curator of Herpetology at ZooTampa. "It was a long process, and we are excited that these additions to a key endangered species are finally here."

The dragons came from their 13-year-old mother, Aanjay, and 12-year-old father, Titus. The breeding of the Komodo dragons was recommended through the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan program, a breeding program that helps manage the sustainability of animal populations.

ZooTampa said herpetology and veterinary teams monitored the eggs by using candling imaging and genetic testing to make sure they were viable.

ZooTampa used candle imaging to monitor the eggs. Courtesy: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

The eggs were about the size of a goose egg. Team members said they discovered the sex of the dragons before they were hatched by taking blood samples from the egg.

The clutch of six hatchlings is made up of three females and three males. ZooTampa said they each weigh around 100 grams and are about 10 inches long. The dragons could reach up to 10 feet long and 200 pounds.

The lizards can run up to 12 miles per hour and are known to have a strong venomous bite.

The hatching helps with the sustainability of animal populations. Courtesy: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

"Being a part of the Species Survival Plan program, ZooTampa has a shared commitment to ensure the sustainability of a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically varied reptile population," Costell said. "Komodo dragons are one of 99 species that we are working to save and protect at the Zoo as part of the SSP."

Usually Komodo dragons are found natively only in the islands of Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Their habitats range from tropical island forests and beaches.

The new baby dragons at ZooTampa will adapt and grow before meeting the public later this fall.