Tampa to get new professional women's basketball team in 2027

The Brief The UPSHOT League is expanding to the Bay Area, with a new professional women's basketball franchise set to tip off its inaugural season in May 2027 at the USF Yuengling Center. The league – which started in Jacksonville and just wrapped up its inaugural season – has already seen six of its athletes go on to secure WNBA developmental contracts. Starting Tuesday, the team is launching a name campaign, asking fans to submit ideas for the team's official brand and logo.



A Jacksonville-based professional women’s basketball league is bringing a team to the Bay Area.

Tampa UPSHOT League expansion team

The backstory:

The UPSHOT League announced Tuesday that Tampa will be home to its newest professional women’s basketball franchise, bringing another sports team to the area.

The yet-to-be-named franchise will take the court for its inaugural season in May 2027, playing games at the USF Yuengling Center. Tampa joins Baltimore and Nashville as the league's latest expansion markets.

The UPSHOT League wrapped up its inaugural season in August with four teams: the Jacksonville Waves, Savannah Steel of Georgia, Charlotte Crown of North Carolina and Greensboro Groove of North Carolina.

"Women's sports, women's basketball has taken off over the last several years, and there's just a ton of talent and not enough roster spots. So that's how the UPSHOT League was born," Garland Cooper, president of UPSHOT Tampa, said. "Tampa being an incredible sports town was just an obvious choice for an expansion team headed into the 2027 season."

Tampa Bay women's sports history

Local perspective:

Tampa has hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four a record four times — most recently in 2025. The Bay Area has also hosted the Florida High School Girls’ Flag Football State Championships for three consecutive years. And the area also welcomed the Tampa Bay Sun FC in 2024 – adding to the hometown squads that already included the Buccaneers, Lightning, Rays, Rowdies and Tarpons.

"It's an incredible sports city, right? There's tons of professional sports, and they've hosted the Women's Final Four [in] basketball. There's a fan base for women's basketball specifically, but it's just a great community," Cooper said. "Like, people here rally around the sports and rally together. And we're just so excited to be part of that."

While the UPSHOT League is not affiliated with the WNBA, six UPSHOT players secured WNBA developmental contracts during or following the 2026 season.

‘Name the Team’ campaign

What you can do:

Starting Tuesday, the team is launching a "Name the Team" campaign. Fans are invited to submit their ideas for the franchise's identity, with the official name and logo scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 1.

Fans can submit their name ideas online at tampaupshot.com.