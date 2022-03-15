Tampa's Jackson Suber returns for PGA debut in Valspar Championship

Jackson Suber had a tough time going home again. The Ole Miss senior golfer was trying to get back to Tampa from Mississippi, but the weather and airlines were not cooperating.

"I had a lot of flight troubles" recalled Jackson, "But I would have walked here if I had to, to get the spot."

The "spot" is his entry in the 144-golfer field of the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor. Jackson is among the nation's finest collegiate golfers, and his resume and work ethic make him a natural fit for the PGA event. With his college competition still ongoing, he'll play in the Valspar as an amateur.

Jackson played high school golf at Plant High School and led the panthers to a state championship in 2016. Ole Miss came calling after his senior year at Plant. He's been both an All-America scholar and All-SEC golfer at Ole Miss.

Now he's home again, for his first ever PGA event.

"It's really special to be in the hometown event," Jackson said. " Everybody thinks of playing the Master's, but to play in your hometown event, that right there is really cool to have your family and friends and everyone around."

Jackson spent part of his senior year as the nation's top-rated collegian. He chooses to focus on the process of the journey rather than the milestones along the way.

"I just try to do the right things every day and keep getting better," Jackson said. "No rush to try and improve everything, just sticking to the game plan and hoping it takes me to the right place."

The right place, for now, is right where Jackson hoped to be, on the cusp of a career on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Valspar Championship runs Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20 at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.