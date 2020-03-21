Tom Brady responds to adorable Buccaneer's welcome video

article

Brady mania set in around Tampa Bay before the deal was even official. Now that the former New England Patriot is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, he's receiving a king's welcome on social media.

There's one adorable Bucs fan whose welcome video was so cute, she got a response from the man himself.

READ: It's official: Tom Brady is going to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

In a perfect, toddler sing-song cheer, our new favorite Bucs fan said "Tom Brady! Welcome to Tampa! Go Bucs!"

She finished with a big, tooth-and-tongue smile that would take down the burliest of linebackers.

Advertisement

Brady responded, with an invitation to "Come see us play!"

"Us" refers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team of which Tom Brady is now a member.