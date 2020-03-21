Expand / Collapse search

Tom Brady responds to adorable Buccaneer's welcome video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady tweets adorable Bucs fan who sent him welcome video ( Tampa Bay Buccaneers )

TAMPA, Fla. - Brady mania set in around Tampa Bay before the deal was even official. Now that the former New England Patriot is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, he's receiving a king's welcome on social media.

There's one adorable Bucs fan whose welcome video was so cute, she got a response from the man himself. 

Tom Brady, welcome to Tampa

In a perfect, toddler sing-song cheer, our new favorite Bucs fan said "Tom Brady! Welcome to Tampa! Go Bucs!"

She finished with a big, tooth-and-tongue smile that would take down the burliest of linebackers. 

Brady responded, with an invitation to "Come see us play!"

"Us" refers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team of which Tom Brady is now a member.

Brady mania hits store shelves in Bay Area

It wasn't true until Wednesday, and wasn't official until Friday, but Tampa Bay has been immersed in Brady-Mania for a while now.