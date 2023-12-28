Two rising stars turn heads on Bucs defense

article

Whatever ails a football team, the best cure has always been to win.

"Winning does fix everything, especially as a mood," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Riding a four-game winning streak "winning" has also fixed a Bucs season that – at one time – looked to be over.

Holding down their end of the bargain, meanwhile, has been a defense that has found its form and two men who have found a new level.

"Shoot! They show up each day, every day with an eager spirit," McCollum said.

Those two eager spirits are safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and rookie linebacker Yaya Diaby.

It is no secret that Winfield is putting up All-Pro numbers this season. With five sacks, five forced fumbles and three interceptions, Winfield is the first NFL player to achieve that feat in 20 years.

"I'm telling you, man, the dude is special," Diaby said.

Not to be outdone, Diaby is starting to gain some respect, as well.

"For me, it's just been about helping the team out the best way I can," he said.

Leading the team – and all rookies for that matter – with 6.5 sacks this season, the Bucs' 2023 third-round draft pick is becoming the pass-rushing threat the team has been looking for.

"When you have guys at all three levels, the defensive line, linebackers and safeties that really care about this game, then you can really have an elite defense," McCollum said.

Helping Diaby become a bonified defensive rookie of the year candidate, meanwhile, is a player that is no stranger to being one of the best in the league.

"Tristan [Wirfs], yes," Diaby said. "That's the guy I wanted to go against every practice just because he is one of the best."

Taking lessons from one of the best offensive linemen in the league, Diaby has learned how to beat any other offensive linemen he lines up against. But, the rookie is also taking a page from the safety, playing at an all-pro level behind him despite some tendencies Diaby finds unusual.

"It's little things like walking outside with no shoes on," explained Diaby. "You look at him, and you're like 'Dude, what are you doing?'"

Regardless of their footwear choices, the Bucs are benefiting from two rising stars on the defense that have catapulted their names into the national spotlight.