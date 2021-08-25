Tyler Johnson works his way back into shape and into the mix

Every year the wide receiver group is one of the most competitive competitions in training camp and this year is no different. Usually, teams keep just six guys, but with the talent the Bucs have assembled Arians is entertaining the possibility of keeping seven.

"Potentially, yes, it is, for sure," said Arians.

Tyler Johnson seemed to be a lock to make this team after the plays he made his rookie year, including maybe the most spectacular play of the year in the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Saints. A critical conversion on 3rd and 11 with the score tied at 20 in the 4th quarter. After the game, Johnson went to Tom Brady to thank him for the throw.

"I just told him that I appreciate him for trusting me in that big of a moment of a game," shared Johnson. "Trusting a rookie out there on a third-and-11 is very huge. Like I said, going out there and making plays whenever they come my way. I have a lot of work to do and I’m going to continue to work as well."

Johnson was really starting to come on at the end of his rookie year in 2020, but he arrived for camp a little out of shape and a little overweight. Now five weeks into camp and Johnson has worked his way back into Bruce Arian's good graces.

"He’s in good shape now," Arians explained. "He learned a lesson, but his weight is down and he’s in good shape. He’s ready to roll."

"I’ve just been staying on top of my body," said Johnson.

"Like I said earlier in the year, it was all me that came back in that type of shape. It’s definitely something I learned from and definitely won’t happen again..."I have a lot to work on and I’m with a great group of guys that [are] helping me. I’m just going to continue to grow."

With just three receptions in the preseason, Johnson is looking to lock up a spot in this final preseason test against Houston.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter