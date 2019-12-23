Expand / Collapse search

UCF gets 10th by beating Marshall 48-25 in Gasparilla Bowl

By Mark Didtler
Published 
College Football
Associated Press
article

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Greg McCrae #30 of the UCF Knights scores during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jul

Expand

TAMPA, Fla. - Richie Grant and Tre'mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel lead three third-quarter scoring drives and Central Florida beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall's third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0.

Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with one TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall.

Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox had 103 yards on 26 carries for Marshall.