UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa

The UFC returns to Tampa and Amalie Arena Saturday for UFC Fight Night.

The main event is a matchup up of strawweight fighters, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson. Jedrzejczyk splits her life between her native Poland and here in Florida, training out of Coconut Creek.

“Life in Florida is slow but I like it good beaches nice weather I’m an active person, I have so much,” Jedrzejczyk told FOX 13’s Josh Cascio.

The winner of the main event is likely staring down the next title shot.

“My conditioning is better than hers, I’m more strong, more powerful, my reach, my distance. I can finish this fight in the first, second round. I want to surprise the world,” she said.

“I don’t feel like she has the aura the mystique behind her as much as she used to, said Jedrzejczyk’s opponent Michelle Waterson. “At the end of the day we're all human we bleed the same blood and she's in the way of what I’m trying to accomplish being UFC's first mother champion,” she continued.

Both fighters have a lot riding on the fight.

I really want to take over the show, I’m the main event and I will show that I’m worth it,” Jedrzejczyk said.