USF Bulls crack AP Top 25 in men's basketball for first time in program history

The USF Bulls men's basketball team has finally cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history on the heels of a 13-game win streak they padded onto on Sunday night.

The Bulls checked in at No. 25 on the most recent iteration of the Top 25, just one spot behind the in-state Florida Gators at No. 24.

USF toppled the SMU Mustangs, 79-68, on Sunday to grant the Bulls their longest-ever win streak in Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's first season with the team.

The team now sits at 21-5 on the season and in first place in the American Athletic Conference, with a 14-1 conference record.