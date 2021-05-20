USF football games will return to full capacity at Raymond James Stadium

article

This season, University of South Florida football fans can pack the stadium.

USF announced it will return to full capacity this fall for home games. The Bulls’ home opener will be against the Florida Gators on Sept. 11. There will be a total of six home games in 2021.

Single-game tickets will be on sale starting July 7.

However, there is no word yet on any mask requirements.

Last season started without a crowd in the stands. It wasn’t until September when USF announced a limited number of fans would be allowed in RayJay for the final four home games.