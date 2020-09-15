USF begins selling single-game tickets for final home games, where masks will be required

The Jeff Scott era officially kicked off with team's first win in the season opener -- but it all happened without fans. However, the University of South Florida appears to be moving forward to scale back that coronavirus restriction by October.

In an email to fans Monday, the USF Athletics' department announced they will begin selling single-game tickets for the final four home games at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here through Ticketmaster.

In August, USF officials said they will not allow fans for the beginning of the college football season. At the time, they said that could change depending on the spread of the coronavirus in time for the final for home games:

East Carolina: October 10

Tulsa: October 23

Navy: November 21

University of Central Florida: November 27

There will be some guidelines in place for the games, though. This includes a reduction in seating and parking capacity, mobile tickets and face coverings will be required by all fans and stadium staff.

Here is a full rundown of the safety measures:

REDUCED SEATING AND PARKING CAPACITY: In partnership with the Tampa Sports Authority and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we are establishing a physically distanced environment for our fans to enjoy games this fall. While this means there will be changes in capacity and locations in both stadium seating and its surrounding parking lots, it is our goal to provide fans the best possible options to see the Bulls play at Ray Jay this season.

SEATING PODS: Seating for the 2020 season is designed with distancing in mind, and pods of seating have been establishing to keep your party safe while attending the game. Fans may not purchase part of a pod. To be given the available seating for your party, select the quantity first when viewing seats.

MOBILE TICKETS: All tickets will be delivered digitally this fall and will be accessed through your mobile device. More information will be sent to you as well as step-by-step guides to view your barcodes for entry, add them to your mobile wallet, and transfer your tickets to friends or family in the coming weeks.

CLUB ACCESS: Fans requesting club access with their tickets should select seats in Sections 109-112 of the lower level and 208-213 of the upper level.. For the east club, fans purchasing tickets should select seats in Sections 134-137 of the lower level and 233-238 of the upper level.

CASHLESS: All transactions will now be cashless at Raymond James Stadium. If you only have cash available, reverse ATM machines will be available throughout the stadium that will allow you to load cash onto a card that may be used at stadium vendors.

NO BAGS: In order to limit the transfer of items between stadium staff and fans as well as to expedite entry and reduce lines, no bags larger than a small clutch will be permitted to be brought into the stadium this fall.

FACE MASKS: Face masks will be required to be worn by all fans and all stadium staff at all times upon entering Raymond James Stadium.

HYGIENE UPGRADES: Upgrades have been made to increase the number and accessibility of hand-washing stations and sanitation kiosks throughout the stadium.

PEDESTAL SCANNERS: Pedestal ticket scanners with tap-and-go technology have been installed at every Raymond James Stadium gate, eliminating the exchange of phones between stadium staff and fans and speeding stadium entry.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had already announced no fans will be allowed for the first two home games, but, similar to the Bulls, that could also change in October.