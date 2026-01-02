USF men’s basketball ready for conference play after tough non conference slate

The USF men's basketball season is off to a solid start.

"Thrilled," USF men’s basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson said. "We want to win them all."

Home Sweet Home:

So far, the Bulls have won all of their games played at home.

"I tell our guys all the time, good teams win home games," Hodgson said. "Great teams win home games and road games. If you can continue to win all of your home games and pick some people off on the road, you are going to give yourself a chance."

USF feels like they have a chance to accomplish whatever they want because of how they set up their schedule.

"Our losses are to really good basketball teams, "Hodgson said. "They are picked to win their conference for the most part."

Tough Schedule:

The Bulls non conference schedule was the 15th toughest in the nation according to ESPN. While the 8-5 record might not look great on paper, USF believes that gauntlet of a schedule with games at Alabama and Oklahoma State, helped prepare them for conference play.

"We do that strategically," Hodgson said. "It would be great to be 13-0 right now, but would we be prepared for UAB on Jan. 4, probably not. Now I feel like they are."

They certainly feel prepared for whatever comes their way.

What they're saying:

"I think it has prepared us because we have played teams from many different conferences, just seeing different play styles," USF senior Josh Omojafo said. "Every team does something different. We have great coaches who are able to adjust on the fly to make adjustments and that will help us make adjustments."

The guys are excited for the conference slate.

"I think we are ready for whatever the conference throws at us," USF sophomore guard CJ Brown said. "All teams."

And they are ready for all challenges the American will bring.

"We are ready," Hodgson said. "The guys understand the level and commitment it takes to win a game like that. I think it’ll pay off."

What's next:

The conference schedule begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. against UAB at home.