USF postpones FAU game after Notre Dame players test positive for COVID-19

Citing “issues related to the novel coronavirus,” the University of South Florida says it’s postponing this weekend’s football game against Florida Atlantic University.

The USF Bulls were already taking what the school called a “pause of on-field activities” as they awaited COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing after last week’s loss to Notre Dame in South Bend.

Following that game, Notre Dame had several positive COVID-19 test results. Out of 94 tests, seven came back positive and 13 players were put in isolation.

Prior to this evening, the Bulls had not had a positive test result despite three days’ of testing.

It was not immediately clear if that had changed. The school’s announcement did not specifically mention any cases.

“Given the outbreak among team members of our most recent opponent and subsequent contact tracing within our team, postponement of this Saturday’s game at FAU is the right thing to do,” said USF’s director of athletics, Michael Kelly.

The schools hope to reschedule the matchup. They are still reviewing possible dates.

In early September, the USF football program reported its first coronavirus case, ending a 40-day streak of negative tests.



