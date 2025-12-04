USF wide receiver uses NIL opportunity to help others fight their toughest battles

The Brief USF wide receiver Christian Helms began playing football for the Bulls in 2019. Five years ago, Helm's father, Chris, was diagnosed with kidney disease and entered end-stage in 2022. To help his father and others in need of organ and tissue donation, Christian partnered with the LifeLink to spread awareness.



University of South Florida graduate student Christian Helms has seen it all during his seven years at the school.

"I always tell people I've had enough stuff in my career for three different players," Helms said.

Now in his sixth season playing for the USF football team, one thing has always kept the Seffner native and walk-on wide receiver a Bull.

"It is home," Helms said.

Though he entered the transfer portal once, Christian ultimately decided he wasn't ready to leave his home.

"I think, too, the tie to the family, his siblings, he really didn't want to be away from them," said Christian's father Chris.

At the same time, Christian wasn't ready to leave his family when they needed him more than ever.

"It's one day at a time," said Christian. "Obviously, it's been a journey since 2022, when everything kind of started happening."

The backstory:

Five years ago, Christian's father, Chris Helms, was diagnosed with kidney disease which progressed and entered end-stage in 2022. Now, Chris requires several dialysis treatments a week while he awaits a kidney transplant.

"Obviously, the last couple of years have been terrible as far as dealing with that," Chris said.

But rather than sit on the sidelines, Christian decided to join in his father's fight to find a kidney donation. Signing a NIL deal with LifeLink, Christian began to work as a spokesperson to share stories and spread awareness for organ and tissue donation.

"Hearing these stories is a big encouragement boost for us and also knowing that I'm helping other people, get the awareness out for organ donations, but also my dad's story is getting out there," Christian said.

Through his work with LifeLink, Christian continues to tell his father's story and spread awareness on the importance of getting tested for organ donation.

What they're saying:

"It's all about the family, his faith and trying to make sure that I'm there for the future. And that's just tremendous," said Chris.

Hearing the stories of those who have been helped by an organ donation, Christian now can't help but feel hope for the future.

"Every day is a step closer to him getting that organ donation and kind of changing our lives for the better," Christian said. "Just like football it's one day at a time, one play at a time, and we'll get there."

What's next:

Christian says "tens of people" have already been tested to see if they are a match with his father for an organ donation as they await that life-changing call.

Meanwhile, Christian celebrated senior night with his entire family and now prepares with the rest of the USF football team for their upcoming bowl game.