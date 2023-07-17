USF Women's soccer coach leaving for the pros

Denise Schilte-Brown has been the heartbeat of South Florida's women's soccer program. She's heading into her 17th and final season at USF.

Schilte-Brown is not ready to leave behind a winning program she cultivated for three decades for a new venture. She is Tampa Bay's first head coach for the new USL women's professional team that will start play next summer.

"I was just ecstatic," Schilte-Brown told Fox-13 Sports about the USL's offer. "This is an opportunity, right. This is time. This is one of the best cities in the world. Tampa Bay is an unbelievable city of champions. So for the pro team to come here, I thought it was time."

The decision to leave USF after leading South Florida to six American Athletic Conference titles and 8 NCAA tournaments was difficult.

"It isn't a workplace for me," said Schilte-Brown. "This is home now. When you cut me, it's a little bit of 'green' in there."

USF celebrating their postseason success in 2020

Denise has been coaching college soccer with her husband as her assistant since 2000.

First at Virginia-Commonwealth University and then starting at USF in 2007.

Chris Brown isn't making the jump with his wife. He's staying at USF and is a strong candidate to replace her.

"This is my adventure, which is really great," said Schilte-Brown. "He's just an incredible husband. I couldn't have married a better man. He's always put me first, always lifted me forward. When the opportunity came, we just made it about me. That's what Chris does. He's incredible."

Denise coached nine of USF's 11 World Cup and Olympic players. She's been a long-time advocate for women's soccer and will have a new platform to help grow the women's game.

"I get to build something amazing with these amazing people around me," said Schilte-Brown. "It will be the first time. Just to be the inaugural coach of a professional team here in Tampa Bay, it's quite an honor."

