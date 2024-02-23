UT beach volleyball provides the “spike" of life

As the University of Tampa beach volleyball team begins its seventh season, the Spartans look to add to the program’s three Small College National Championships.

The immediate success of Head Coch Jeff Lamm and his players has made the school a destination for student-athletes from all over the country.

Senior Keely Westra comes to the Spartans via Austin, Texas.

"All the way from Texas", Westra said. " I just thought that this would be a good chance for me. It’s a great school, so you have great studies, and at the same time to play beach volleyball, a sport that I love."

Westra has been a part of the last two National Championships. She’s in her Senior year and will graduate this spring with a degree in Human Performance, with an eye on coaching and mentoring young players.

Keely Westra serves at ball as part of the UT beach volleyball team.

Julia Oswald played for 5 years (with the extra Covid year) for the Spartans. She won 3 National Championships as a player. This season she is assisting Head Coach Jeff Lamm, making the segue from player to coach with a group of athletes who were teammates not too long ago.

"It’s been really cool", Oswald shared. "Selfishly, it’s been a great transition, not going cold turkey from student-athlete to nothing. But it is also really cool to see it from the coach’s perspective. This has always been my family. But now it’s more of a motherly role."

The Spartans now begin the quest for a fourth National Title on the sandy courts, where the UT beach volleyball team provides the "spike" of life.

