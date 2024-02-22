Tony Dungy inspires students during Black History Month: ‘Don’t be put in a box’

In an auditorium at Boca Ciega High School on Thursday, students filed into the seats to hear from a Super Bowl champion.

But former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy was not at Boca Ciega to talk about his titles, trophies, or his time with the Bucs. Instead, Dungy gave a lesson, not on football, but on history.

"Integration actually started when I was in high school," Dungy told the crowd. "And had I lived in Tampa as a high school student, I would not have been able to go to any school in Tampa."

In honor of Black History Month, Dungy spoke on how sports have impacted the country and the Bay Area.

"My son has a Patrick Mahomes jersey, and that is great," said Dungy. "But I do have to explain to him that we had some Patrick Mahomes that his dad played with that never got a chance to be Patrick Mahomes."

Tony Dungy is the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl.

Students, such as senior Jordan Nailor, took care to listen and learn from a man who became just the fourth black head coach in NFL history in 1996.

"I feel that we all need to learn what their setbacks were but also what their positives were and what they were able to use to keep pushing forward," said Nailor.

The main message Dungy wanted to convey to the students was one of opportunity.

Student Jordan Nailor talks with Dungy during the program.

"It hopefully inspires them to look back and see some of the sacrifices that some people to give them an opportunity," he said. "Really, that is what it is all about, to encourage our young people to take advantage of the opportunity you have."

As the first black head coach in Buccaneers team history, and the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl, history is something Dungy knows a thing or two about.

Now, he is passing those lessons on.

Tony Dungy talks about Black history at Boca Ciega High School.

"Don't be put in a box by even where you are now. Because who knows where things are going to be 20 years from now," he said.

And during Black History Month, history is exactly what Dungy is passing on to the next generation.