Manatee County road leading to 'Pirate City' dedicated to star baseball player Roberto Clemente

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates gathered Wednesday in Bradenton as Manatee County leaders held a special dedication for Roberto Clemente, who has remained a standout player even after his tragic death in 1972.

The road leading to Pirate City, the spring home of the Pirates, is now named after the star player with a lasting legacy.

"Today, we are dedicating 27th Street East as Roberto Clemente Memorial Way," said Manatee County Commission Chair Mike Rahn.

The road was dedicated on Feb. 21 to No. 21: Roberto Clemente – a player who has been immortalized through history.

"Being able to stand here 51 years after his death and understanding the legacy, how strong it is today, it’s truly overwhelming, and we are blessed by it," said his son, Roberto Junior.

Longtime fans including Bob and Janet Weider packed Pirate City for the dedication.

"Roberto Clemente is my hero. I just got goose bumps telling you that," said Bob Weider.

Clemente spent 18 years with the Pirates and was a 12-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion. His legacy surpasses that.

The player broke down barriers at a time when segregation still existed, and he spread kindness to all.

"The game is not only about how good you are as a baseball player, but how good you are as an individual," said Weider. "How you can contribute to not only the community, but the children of the community and how you can take your popularity and turn it not success."

Clemente died in a plane crash on December 31, 1972. He was on the way to Nicaragua with supplies following a devastating earthquake.

His two sons, Roberto Junior and Luis, continue to spread their father’s message.

"Being proud of who you are, where you come from and to understand whatever you touch, you touch, and you’re leaving your name behind just like he did," said Roberto Junior.

While there have been past dedications across the country to Roberto Clemente, 27th Street East, now Roberto Clemente Memorial Way, holds memories of "the great one" which lives on.

"I hope that when you drive on this road at least you remember that number, the name, and you can celebrate by being kind to each other and doing something kind for each other, and we will have a better place to live," said Roberto Junior.

