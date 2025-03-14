UTampa club hockey team wins first national title

The Brief The University of Tampa's club hockey team won the AAU Division I national championship last week in Jacksonville. The Spartans beat Farmingdale State in the title game 5-2 to decisively claim their first title. The men's club hockey team can now add their names to the list of Spartans to win a national title.



Danny Griffin came to The University of Tampa from Long Island, NY for two reasons: To play high level collegiate club hockey and to help the Spartans win their first national title in program history.

"The national championship is the ultimate goal when you play hockey here," the senior team captain said. "You come here, and you have that idea in mind."

Entering his senior season, however, Griffin had the high-level play down, but the national title was something that had just escaped his grasp.

"The idea of playing all four years and not being able to lift that trophy was a scary thought," he said.

Big picture view:

Luckily, Griffin doesn't have to worry about that any longer with the Spartans winning the AAU Division I national championship last week in Jacksonville.

"Just knowing that we'd lost the last few years in heartbreaking fashion that it was time to bring it together, time to care a little more, and it ended up going the right way," said junior forward Cole Vallese.

Head Coach Nick Kuszlyk, a former Spartans player himself, was the one to finally lead his alma mater to the title after being eliminated in the national semifinals each of the last two seasons.

"This was a long time coming," Kuszlyk said. "Playing at Tampa my four years and then to start coaching here, it feels good."

Dig deeper:

Winning five games over five days to capture their ultimate prize, the Spartans beat Farmingdale State in the title game 5-2 to decisively claim their first title.

"I've never seen so many guys smiling at one time and so excited," Kuszlyk said. "There was so many hugs and love, and I still have chills right now."

With national championships not just a goal of teams at The University of Tampa but a habit, now the men's club hockey team can add their names to the list of Spartans to win a national title.

"Finally, the hockey team, we got one of our own," Kuszlyk said.

While the Spartans are sure to enjoy the spoils of their first national title, they are already focused on their next.

