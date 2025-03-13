Rays fan react to team backing out of stadium deal: ‘I’m hurt by what’s going on’

The Brief Rays fans react to the team’s Thursday decision to back out of a stadium agreement with the City of St. Petersburg. Fans say they are tired of the team's indecision over the years and want the ongoing ‘will they, won’t they’ saga to end. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor weighed in, saying that the City of Tampa will now vie to bring the Rays over the bridge.



The Tampa Bay Rays announced Wednesday they have pulled out of a new stadium deal with the City of St. Petersburg . One lingering question surrounding the team is where the Rays will go.

Rendering of new Rays ballpark.

The possibility of the team moving to Tampa has been talked about for years as the team suffers declining fan attendance. With a stadium deal no longer on the table, this is not what Rays fans wanted to hear.

"I’m hurt by what’s going on today. I’m sorry that it’s happening that way," said Neal Coffey, a Rays fan who lives in St. Pete .

What they're saying:

Some Rays fans said they are tired of the indecision surrounding the team, and the blow adds another strike for fans who just want clear answers.

Neal Coffey and Teresa Andrews speaking to FOX 13 about the Ray's stadium deal in St. Petersburg falling apart.

"We’ve been here 21 years, and we love the Rays. They’re part of our culture, and the up and down and the back and forth kind of drives me crazy," said Teresa Andrews, a Rays fan who lives in St. Pete. "I just wish that they would make statements that are solid, that we could trust."

Seeing the St. Pete deal fall apart was disheartening for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

"I know that my friend Ken Welch and (the) Pinellas County Commission have worked very hard with the Rays to develop a plan for that particular area," said Castor.

What's next:

It could, however, give Tampa another shot at bringing the team across the bridge to Tampa Bay.

"You know, with that said, we’ve again always said we want them here in Tampa Bay, and I think MLB is focused on that. So, we will dust off our proposal and present it to the Rays and hopefully start some conversations," said Castor.

Tropicana Field has been empty since the hurricane tore off its roof, so fans will have to watch games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa this season.

Some fans said a move to Hillsborough County counts them out.

"[It will] definitely impact our attendance. Having them this close to where you’re standing right now, it would change a lot," said Coffey.

The roof of Tropicana Stadium was destroyed during Hurricane Milton.

Nothing’s a done deal, but fans and city leaders are on team Tampa Bay.

"It is what it is right now. There’s been one constant in this over a decade of negotiations, back and forth, and that’s been the team," said Castor. "I really think that’s where we need to get moving ahead to have the Rays organization make some decisions, and hopefully we can start discussions."

Castor said the city, Hillsborough County and the Tampa Sports Authority will be ready for those conversations as everyone waits for the Rays to decide the team’s next steps.

