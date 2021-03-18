Vasilevskiy makes 19 saves, Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks. They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games.

Colton gave Tampa Bay the lead at 5:32 of the third period. He raced up ice and took a pass from Mathieu Joseph, skated in alone on Kevin Lankinen, pulled the puck back to his forehand and tucked a shot between the post and the pad.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday.