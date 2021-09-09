Warrick Dunn invites fans to help fill care packages during Cowboys-Bucs game

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn is a legend when it comes to community work. His Homes for the Holiday program has given away nearly 200 homes since its inception in 1997.

Now he's back, helping tackle hunger.

Dunn joined the effort at Trinity Cafe in Tampa, teaming up with the NFL and Feeding Tampa Bay.

"Healthy mind, healthy body, you have better people," Dunn told FOX 13 Sports. "We can help individuals just to be better. You know, give them opportunities. Then we can help change and improve lives."

The NFL awarded Feeding Tampa Bay a $250,000 grant during the Super Bowl. The two Trinity locations estimated that this effort would feed 500 people in need.

A portion of that money went to fill goodie bags with hats, t-shirts, water bottles and snacks that Dunn handed out, followed by a free lunch.

"Today's conversation, today's distribution really allows us to tell people, ‘Hey, there are folks in our community who need help,’" said Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. "We are so appreciative of the partnership of the NFL and the Bucs to lift that with us."

At the NFL Experience, the NFL partnered with the USO to help fill 10,000 care packages for military members who would not be coming home for the holidays.

It's a big challenge to pack 10,000 bags, so fans coming to the NFL event are encouraged to lend a hand. The bags are being filled with snacks and drinks to bring a taste of home to troops.

"Well, listen, if anyone can do it, it's our Bucs and Cowboys fans that are here for the NFL Experience here in Tampa," said Chris Fowler of the USO.

Fans who want to help should head to the USO's tent outside the Cowboys-Bucs game Thursday night. It will remain open throughout the game – and they can use a lot of help.