What is Black Monday? Coaching changes expected for struggling NFL teams

article

The NFL regular season comes to a close Sunday night, meaning Black Monday isn’t far behind.

Black Monday, the first Monday following the regular-season finale, is the day when many struggling NFL teams announce coaching changes or front-office shake-ups.

By no means is a team required to wait until Black Monday. The Denver Broncos (7-10) announced Sunday morning they would be parting ways with head coach Vic Fangio. The Broncos showed glimpses this season, but couldn’t outrun the damage caused by two four-game losing streaks.

Two other squads also made coaching changes earlier this year, though these moves were more the result of controversy than performance.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the season after emails he sent years ago revealed a pattern of racism, misogyny and homophobia. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer amid poor on-field performance and leaks that he was abusive to players.

Last year, only two coaches were fired on Black Monday. But there are many more coaches on the hot seat as this season draws to a close.

Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy endured his first losing season as head coach of the Chicago Bears (6-11). But the Bears have just two playoff appearances and no postseason victories in his seven-year tenure.

And he has thus far struggled to develop a quarterback into a franchise centerpiece.

Ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Nagy said he hadn’t been told a coaching change would be coming after the season.

"That has not been told to me. There’s gonna be reports that come out this time of the season. Anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that. I haven’t been told anything. I’m a pretty good source to ask, so I would say you’re doing a pretty good job asking me," Nagy stated.

Joe Judge

The New York Giants (4-13) fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in November, but head coach Joe Judge could be next. His Giants went 6-10 last year and got two games worse this season.

Judge went on a tirade last week, denouncing the notion that the franchise has become a "clown show." under his leadership. He claimed to have spoken to many former Giants who’ve expressed their desire to still be playing in New York.

"This ain't a team that is having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain't some clown show organization or something else," Judge said.

Pete Carroll

There’s no question, Pete Carroll has a claim to be the best coach in Seattle Seahawks history. In 12 seasons, Carroll took them to the playoffs nine times, won the NFC West division five times, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one.

Even so, Seattle finished 6-10 this year. And the team has won just one playoff game since 2016.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks could look to press the reset button altogether.

Still, Carroll’s resume is the type that usually earns coaches the privilege of departing on their own terms — meaning a retirement or resignation would be more likely than being fired.

Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer is one of the longest-tenured coaches on hot seats this season. He’s been in charge of the Minnesota Vikings since 2014.

Despite his 72-56-1 record overall, the Vikings have finished with losing records in back-to-back seasons. And they’ve only won two playoff games under Zimmer’s leadership.

Zimmer downplayed the notion that his job was in jeopardy, pointing fingers at the media for stoking such speculation.

"The media is the ones doing all the uncertainty and everything else. We don’t worry about that, we just focus on what our job is," Zimmer said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.