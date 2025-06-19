Tickets for 2026 Gasparilla festivities now on sale

The Brief Tickets for 2026 Gasparilla events in Tampa are now on sale. The 2026 Children's Gasparilla parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 24, with the Gasparilla Pirate Fest taking place on Jan. 31. Tickets for reserved seating at the Children’s Gasparilla Parade start at $50 per person, while prices start at $65 for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.



The next invasion of pirates in Tampa is just months away, and tickets for 2026 Gasparilla events are now on sale.

When is Gasparilla 2026?

Timeline:

The 2026 Children's Gasparilla parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 24. The family-friendly event features a Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Rodeo, a Preschoolers’ Stroll, the Gasparilla Air Invasion, and the Children’s Gasparilla "Piratechnic" Finale.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest will take place the following Saturday, Jan. 31, including the annual Gasparilla Invasion Brunch at the Tampa Convention Center, followed by the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

How much do tickets cost?

By the numbers:

While it doesn't cost money to attend the parades, tickets can be purchased for reserved bleacher seating, providing an up-close view along the route.

Tickets for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade start at $50 per person, while prices start at $65 for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

The Source: This story was written with information from EventFest and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

