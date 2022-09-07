Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist campaign across Florida as pair sits in a statistical tie in race for governor

With 62 days left to go before Election Day both Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are rallying support among crucial voting blocks.

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis was in Dover accepting the endorsement of the "Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC." The group calls DeSantis "a friend to Florida's farmers."

"We’ve showed up we’ve put the sweat into the job to work very hard," said Governor DeSantis.

Also on Wednesday, DeSantis, further south in Miami, proposed a 50% toll relief program for all commuters in Florida. It would need legislative approval but the governor says it would save the average commuter up to $550 a year.

DeSantis finds himself in another close race for governor. A new AARP poll has him three points ahead of the former governor - 50 to 47. That falls within the margin of error - essentially, a statistical tie.

Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist are in a statistical tie in the race for Florida's governor. Expand

Crist was in Jacksonville on Wednesday, where he promised if elected, he would take on the insurance crisis facing the state. The day before, in Orlando, he was endorsed by the Gen Z group: "Voters of Tomorrow."

"This is 2022 and he makes it feel like it is 1952. We don’t need to go back Florida, we need to go forward," Charlie Crist stated.

Fox 13 Political editor Craig Patrick says Crist's hopes of winning will largely ride on President Biden's approval ratings, which are trending upwards. He also has to get younger voters to the polls.

"Democrats are hopeful that the turnout model is different this year in that they'll get more voters out than in prior cycles. Whether they will or not remains to be seen, they've expressed optimism in similar cycles, and look what happens," Patrick said.

The answer is 62 days away.