DeSantis, Crist travel state in hopes of enticing voters to head to the polls Tuesday

The end of "election season" is around the corner, with Saturday marking the last day to vote early in the midterm elections for many counties.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a rally in Seminole County in his final push before Election Day. He spoke to his crowd of supporters about how safe Florida has been under his watch.

"One of the biggest divides we see is on law and order. Florida is a law and order state and I am a law and order governor period. You don’t have to worry about that. You never saw me marching against law enforcement like they were doing and some of these politicians were doing. You never saw us trying to defund police," Governor DeSantis said.

His opponent, Charlie Crist, was on the road Saturday holding events in Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. He took jabs at the governor’s handling of public safety.

"Crime is up under DeSantis, regrettably. It was down when I was your governor before, and I think what we need to do to stem the tide of crime and gun violence is ban assault weapons, have background checks that actually check backgrounds and have red flag laws which thankfully we already do in Florida," Crist said during an event in Ybor City.

Governor DeSantis took some time to talk about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and how well Florida has recovered from it, economically.

"If you look at our economic indicators, better in everything, growth, jobs, everything, you name it. We have more people employed now than we did prior to COVID, a lot of the lockdown states haven’t even recovered," said the governor.

It’s the final call to voters before Election Day.

"If you want to have a Florida that’s more affordable with your utility rates, with property insurance which I lowered as governor by 10 percent, and you want to make sure women have the right to choose and have that kind of respect and dignity from the governor’s office," said Crist.