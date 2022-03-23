Girls of the World empowers young girls to become strong women

As a teen mom, Lea Manningham had a lot of struggles to reach her goal of owning her own business. Now that she's achieved her dream, she's lifting young girls by providing mentorship classes. Her effort to help them find success too is what's right with Tampa Bay.

St. Petersburg STEM program earns founder national award

Elementary school teacher Rafael Robinson has won a lot of awards, but he is most proud of his work giving kids an education in STEM subjects. How Rafael is bridging the educational gap in South St. Petersburg is what's right with Tampa Bay.

All eyes on Tampa skies: AirFest 2022 is back

This year's AirFest – which will also be marking the 75th anniversary of the Air Force – will take place from March 26-27. It's a free event, and the Blue Angels promise to bring a show you've never seen before.