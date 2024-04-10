Recipe: Eggs 3 Ways

Learn how and why you’d want to make a French Omelette, then head south for some Portuguese Scrambled Eggs, and finish up with Avocado Toast but with Croissants! These recipes come from Chef Jeremy Duclut, who runs restaurants 'The Wooden Rooster' in St Pete and Sarasota, plus 'Marcel' also in downtown Sarasota and 'Pangea Alchemy Lab'.

Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients

2 pints grape tomatoes

1 lemon zest and juice

2 oz chopped garlic

2 diced shallots

¼ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and pepper, to taste

4 oz sherry vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Cut tomatoes in half. Add lemon zest and juice. Incorporate shallots, garlic, and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in sherry vinegar. Mix in extra virgin olive oil. Keep refrigerated for at least a couple of hours before serving.

French Omelette

Ingredients

pinch of salt

3 large farm eggs

fresh chives, chopped

fresh parsley, chopped

fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tbsp butter

For serving

mixed green salad (of your choice)

Tomato Bruschetta as topping/dressing (see recipe above)

Directions

Whisk eggs with pinch of salt. Add chopped chives, parsley, and tarragon to eggs. Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add egg and herb mixture to pan. Quickly stir with rubber spatula, allowing eggs to cook gently without browning. Once eggs are just set but still soft, fold omelette and slide onto plate. Serve with mixed green salad topped with marinated Tomato Bruschetta.

Oeufs Brouillés à la Portugaise (Portuguese Scrambled Eggs)

Ingredients

1 cup Tomato Bruschetta (see recipe above)

4 large farm eggs

¼ cup cream

salt and pepper, to taste

2 oz butter

Directions

Sauté Tomato Bruschetta in pan and cook down slowly. In bowl, mix eggs with cream. In separate pan, melt butter and add egg mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Scramble eggs gently over low to medium heat until just set. Stir cooked tomatoes into eggs. Serve once combined and eggs are cooked to desired consistency.

Avocado Toast

Ingredients (per serving)

splash of vinegar

1 large farm egg

1 croissant

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp honey

½ ripe avocado

salt and pepper, to taste

½ lemon

extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

alfalfa sprouts

Tomato Bruschetta (prepared as per previous recipe)

Directions

Bring water to boil and add splash of vinegar. Poach egg and reserve. Pan sear croissant with butter and honey. Bake croissant at 325° F for 3–4 minutes. Slice avocado and place on top of baked croissant. Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice, and a drizzle of EVOO. Add alfalfa sprouts and Tomato Bruschetta. Top with poached egg and enjoy.

