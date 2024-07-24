Tampa hand-painted wine glass company uses unique method to create designs

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Dragonfly Dreamz is a hand-painted wine glass company located in Tampa. They use a unique method with alcohol ink and resin to create beautiful, shimmering designs on their glasses.

"Every time I make a glass it is unique because the colors will blend in their own way," said owner and artist, Leigh Dawson.

Dragonfly Dreamz creations come in regular wine glasses but are also available in shatterproof. Dawson calls it the Cabana Collection. She also has candleholders and ornaments available.

"We like to think it enhances your dining experience," said Dawson.

To check out everything they have available for purchase

