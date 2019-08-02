Hurricane Irma ripped a hole in Shell Key, but that's a good thing
When Hurricane Irma roared through last fall, it caused billions in damages across the state and ripped a hole in one of our barrier islands. But rather than doing damage, it's improved much of the marine environment nearby.
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay.
Calls to reopen Midnight Pass grow with nearby waterway behind it 'dying'
A grassroots effort to restore a precious Tampa Bay area waterway is gaining traction, but the fix is highly controversial. It involves messing with mother nature – something that's rarely done.
New trackers help us understand and protect tarpon
With the tarpon population believed to be in decline, a non-profit group is employing new state-of-the-art trackers to better understand and protect Florida’s most-prized sport fish.
Bay Area college students on standby for lifesaving water rescues
While many in the Tampa Bay area are gearing up for a busy summer of boating, tubing, or fishing, one special group of college students is standing by in case you need help.