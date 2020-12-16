Damage reported after storms move across Pinellas Park, Tampa

article

Multiple Pinellas County residents called 911 early Wednesday to report a possible tornado in Pinellas Park, the National Weather Service in Ruskin said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said in a tweet that emergency crews were responding to multiple scenes with "structural damage due to weather," with the north end of Pinellas Park being impacted.

SkyTower Radar showed "strong rotation" moving east from Feather Sound, over the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto.

Pinellas Park police said drivers should use caution and try to avoid the areas of 49th Street N, north of 118th Avenue, as well as Highway 66/Bryan Dairy Road.

Police also said traffic signals were out at "multiple locations."

Meanwhile, cell phones across Tampa alerted residents to take shelter due to a possible tornado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.