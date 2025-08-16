Erin develops into a Category 5 hurricane

The Brief Erin has developed into a Category 5 hurricane as of Saturday morning. Impacts of the hurricane have already been felt throughout the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico but they are not expecting a direct hit. Models are showing that Erin will turn north this weekend into early next week, staying well east of the U.S.



Hurricane Erin has developed into a Category 5 hurricane as of Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Winds have now reached 160 MPH which makes it a category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Erin is currently north of the Caribbean islands as it moves west.

This weekend, the path of Erin is expected to pass north of the northern Leeward Islands, the NHC says.

Impacts of the hurricane have already been felt throughout the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico but they are not expecting a direct hit.

The Caribbean Islands should see about 2–4 inches through Sunday and totals could reach up to six inches.

As for where the storm is likely headed, models are in agreement that Erin will turn north this weekend into early next week, staying well east of the U.S.

But people on the East Coast of Florida should be aware of dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents.

The backstory:

Erin caused heavy rain in the Cabo Verde islands, causing multiple deaths and major flooding damage before becoming a named system.

Additional strengthening of the hurricane is expected this afternoon, and fluctuations in intensity are expected for the rest of the weekend.

Another system is being watched in the northwestern Atlantic but the chances it develops are considered low right now.

The NHC is also continuing to monitor a system in the northwestern Atlantic for possible development, although its chances remain low.

