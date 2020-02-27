Forecast: Overnight frost expected in parts of Bay Area

Now that yesterday’s rain has moved through, the cool air is settling in. A frost advisory is even in effect for the northern Bay Area.

Lows across Central Florida will dip into the 40s and even the 30s under tonight’s clear skies. The northern and inland counties will be the coldest, with Crystal River expected to bottom out around 35 degrees.

FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber says to expect patchy frost. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for inland parts of Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, and Sumter counties. A freeze watch is in effect north of there.

This cooldown will last through the weekend. High temperatures won’t make it out of the 60s until Monday, but we should see 80s again next week.

“If you like the cooler temperatures, enjoy the next couple of days,” Jim offered.

