Gonzalo expected to become Atlantic's first hurricane; second storm likely in Gulf

article

This year’s busy hurricane season is getting even busier. Forecasters say we will soon have the first Atlantic hurricane of the year, and could also have a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo remains far out in the Atlantic, moving west at 12 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects it will strengthen into a hurricane today; a hurricane watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

But as Gonzalo enters the Caribbean this weekend, it will begin to counter some dry air and Saharan dust and may weaken.

It’s still too early to tell what impact it may have on the United States, if any.

LINK: Track Gonzalo and TD8 on MyFoxHurricane.com

Advertisement

Closer to home, Tropical Depression Eight is moving across the Gulf of Mexico. As of Thursday morning, the system’s center was still not well-defined. It had sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving west-northwest at 9mph.

Forecasters expect it to strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall in southern Texas; a tropical storm watch has been issued for the coast there, and heavy rains are expected regardless of the storm’s exact strength.

The next name on the 2020 list is Hanna.

