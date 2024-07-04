Heat advisory in effect for Tampa Bay area this 4th of July
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents are in store for a sweltering 4th of July this year, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of our area.
The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the chance for heat indices to stretch up to 111° by the afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, the heat index in Sarasota could reach as high as 112°.
Heat indices as of 12 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area
NWS issued the following tips for dealing with the heat on the holiday:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible