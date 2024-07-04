Expand / Collapse search

Heat advisory in effect for Tampa Bay area this 4th of July

Published  July 4, 2024 10:01am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents are in store for a sweltering 4th of July this year, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of our area. 

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the chance for heat indices to stretch up to 111° by the afternoon. 

According to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, the heat index in Sarasota could reach as high as 112°.

Heat indices as of 12 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area

NWS issued the following tips for dealing with the heat on the holiday:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors
  • Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible

