Heat advisory in effect for Tampa Bay area this 4th of July

Tampa Bay area residents are in store for a sweltering 4th of July this year, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of our area.

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the chance for heat indices to stretch up to 111° by the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, the heat index in Sarasota could reach as high as 112°.

Heat indices as of 12 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area

NWS issued the following tips for dealing with the heat on the holiday: