Hurricane Eta information: Hernando County
Ongoing updates from Hernando County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.
SCHOOLS:
Public schools will be closed Thursday, November 12. Hernando School District has also canceled all events scheduled for Nov. 11th and Nov. 12th.
SANDBAGS:
In preparation for Tropical Storm Eta, a limited supply of sand and sandbags are available at Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill. Please bring your own shovel.
EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC: http://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management