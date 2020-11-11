Hurricane Eta information: Hernando County

Ongoing updates from Hernando County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Public schools will be closed Thursday, November 12. Hernando School District has also canceled all events scheduled for Nov. 11th and Nov. 12th.

SANDBAGS:

In preparation for Tropical Storm Eta, a limited supply of sand and sandbags are available at Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill. Please bring your own shovel.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hernando County EOC: http://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management