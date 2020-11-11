Hurricane Eta information: Hillsborough County

Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Hillsborough public schools will be closed on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 so that some of our school buildings can be utilized as shelters for our neighbors to the west and south. All students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

SANDBAGS:

No information yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

Advertisement

CLOSINGS:

City of Tampa parks, facilities and restrooms will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11.

ZooTampa will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 12.

Metropolitan Ministries will close Holiday Tents and Family Support Centers at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

TRANSPORTATION:

HART is suspending its services starting at noon, Wednesday, November 11. This includes the HART Smart AV and Tampa streetcar.

Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11. Airport officials say all passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter. For now, airport operations will resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier. "The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft," according to an airport statement.

Airport officials say all passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter.

For now, airport operations will resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier.

"The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft," according to an airport statement.

Cross Bay Ferry services have been canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

SHELTERS:

The county is opening five emergency storm shelters at 1 p.m. Wednesday for residents who are concerned for their safety:

Steinbrenner High School (pet-friendly), 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road

Burnett Middle School (pet-friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Road

Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St.

Reddick Elementary School, 325 West Lake Drive

Sickles High School (pet-friendly) and Family Shelter, 7950 Gunn Highway

Because of COVID-19, health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Face coverings will be required to be worn while inside. In addition to face coverings and hand sanitizer, residents should bring only essential items including the following:

Bedding

Clothing

Toiletries

Medications

Special dietary foods

Baby supplies

Important paperwork

Cards, books, and games can help pass the time, especially for young children.

Residents bringing pets to a pet-friendly shelter must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around, proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats, and pet supplies including: food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc. The pet must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.

Public transportation to a shelter should be a last resort option. If residents need transportation to a Hillsborough County shelter, please call (813) 272-5900 and arrangements will be made.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC: http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/public-safety/emergency-management