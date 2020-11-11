Hurricane Eta information: Hillsborough County

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 12:21 PM EST until WED 12:45 PM EST, Pinellas County
14
Tornado Warning
from WED 12:24 PM EST until WED 12:45 PM EST, Hillsborough County, Manatee County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Hurricane Eta information: Hillsborough County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Hurricane Eta impacts Florida.

SCHOOLS:

Hillsborough public schools will be closed on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 so that some of our school buildings can be utilized as shelters for our neighbors to the west and south. All students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

SANDBAGS:

No information yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

  • City of Tampa parks, facilities and restrooms will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11. 
  • ZooTampa will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 12.
  • Metropolitan Ministries will close Holiday Tents and Family Support Centers at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

TRANSPORTATION:

  • HART is suspending its services starting at noon, Wednesday, November 11. This includes the HART Smart AV and Tampa streetcar.
  • Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11. Airport officials say all passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter. For now, airport operations will resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier. "The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft," according to an airport statement.
  • Airport officials say all passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The Airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time. TPA is not a designated storm shelter.
  • For now, airport operations will resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier.
  • "The 3 p.m. closure will allow the airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft," according to an airport statement.
  • Cross Bay Ferry services have been canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

SHELTERS:

The county is opening five emergency storm shelters at 1 p.m. Wednesday for residents who are concerned for their safety:

  • Steinbrenner High School (pet-friendly), 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road
  • Burnett Middle School (pet-friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Road
  • Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St.
  • Reddick Elementary School, 325 West Lake Drive
  • Sickles High School (pet-friendly) and Family Shelter, 7950 Gunn Highway

Because of COVID-19, health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Face coverings will be required to be worn while inside. In addition to face coverings and hand sanitizer, residents should bring only essential items including the following:

  • Bedding
  • Clothing
  • Toiletries
  • Medications
  • Special dietary foods
  • Baby supplies
  • Important paperwork
  • Cards, books, and games can help pass the time, especially for young children.

Residents bringing pets to a pet-friendly shelter must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around, proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats, and pet supplies including: food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc. The pet must arrive on a leash or in a carrier.

Public transportation to a shelter should be a last resort option. If residents need transportation to a Hillsborough County shelter, please call (813) 272-5900 and arrangements will be made.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC: http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/public-safety/emergency-management